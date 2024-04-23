News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PCRX, CMG, CVNA

April 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX), where a total of 7,709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 770,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 169.5% of PCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 454,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of PCRX. Below is a chart showing PCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 3,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 49,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 2,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
