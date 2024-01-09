Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PAX, HRL, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares (Symbol: PAX), where a total volume of 1,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 141,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.8% of PAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 273,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,400 underlying shares of PAX. Below is a chart showing PAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 13,149 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 9,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,800 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 106,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
