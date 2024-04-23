Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PAG, LRN, CYTK

Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 3,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,800 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 7,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
