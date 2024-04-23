News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PAG, LRN, CYTK

April 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), where a total of 1,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 198,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 3,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,800 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) options are showing a volume of 7,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 743,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

