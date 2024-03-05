Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NRG, CDRE, DKNG

Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE) options are showing a volume of 838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of CDRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of CDRE. Below is a chart showing CDRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 65,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
