NRG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NRG, CDRE, DKNG

March 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total of 15,377 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE) options are showing a volume of 838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of CDRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of CDRE. Below is a chart showing CDRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 65,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NRG options, CDRE options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

