News & Insights

Markets
NFE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NFE, WD, MSTR

May 14, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), where a total volume of 30,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.3% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 27,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) saw options trading volume of 3,385 contracts, representing approximately 338,500 underlying shares or approximately 187.6% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 23,097 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 166.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFE options, WD options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Baby Bonds
 Jabil Technical Analysis
 Institutional Holders of ROIC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFE
WD
MSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.