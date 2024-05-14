Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NFE, WD, MSTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), where a total volume of 30,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.3% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 27,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) saw options trading volume of 3,385 contracts, representing approximately 338,500 underlying shares or approximately 187.6% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 23,097 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 166.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

