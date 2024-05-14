Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NFE, WD, MSTR

Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) saw options trading volume of 3,385 contracts, representing approximately 338,500 underlying shares or approximately 187.6% of WD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of WD. Below is a chart showing WD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 23,097 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 166.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFE options, WD options, or MSTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: High Yield Baby Bonds
Jabil Technical Analysis
Institutional Holders of ROIC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.