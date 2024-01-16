News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MSTR, HA, DKS

January 16, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 33,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 219.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) options are showing a volume of 28,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.2% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,200 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 19,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,800 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

