News & Insights

Markets
MPC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, NET, PCT

November 14, 2023 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 23,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,100 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 35,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 29,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MPC options, NET options, or PCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of IMXI
 Institutional Holders of JUNT
 CLAA Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC
NET
PCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.