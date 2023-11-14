Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MPC, NET, PCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total of 23,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,100 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 35,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 29,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,700 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
