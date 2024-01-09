Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MIRM, XP, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MIRM), where a total volume of 5,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of MIRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,300 underlying shares of MIRM. Below is a chart showing MIRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 39,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 16,948 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MIRM options, XP options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.