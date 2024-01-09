Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MIRM, XP, BTU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MIRM), where a total volume of 5,260 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 526,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of MIRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,300 underlying shares of MIRM. Below is a chart showing MIRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 39,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) saw options trading volume of 16,948 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

