News & Insights

Markets
MATV

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MATV, TOST, STRL

May 07, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV), where a total volume of 1,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 183,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75% of MATV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of MATV. Below is a chart showing MATV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) options are showing a volume of 40,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) saw options trading volume of 1,928 contracts, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares or approximately 67% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MATV options, TOST options, or STRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EYES Price Target
 SVRA Stock Predictions
 BVX Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MATV
TOST
STRL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.