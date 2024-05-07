Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MATV, TOST, STRL

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) options are showing a volume of 40,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) saw options trading volume of 1,928 contracts, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares or approximately 67% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
