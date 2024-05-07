Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MATV, TOST, STRL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mativ Inc (Symbol: MATV), where a total volume of 1,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 183,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75% of MATV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of MATV. Below is a chart showing MATV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) options are showing a volume of 40,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) saw options trading volume of 1,928 contracts, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares or approximately 67% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

