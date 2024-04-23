Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KNTK, PLTR, CNMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK), where a total volume of 4,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.2% of KNTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 4,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,200 underlying shares of KNTK. Below is a chart showing KNTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 258,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 22,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) options are showing a volume of 2,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KNTK options, PLTR options, or CNMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.