News & Insights

Markets
KNTK

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KNTK, PLTR, CNMD

April 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kinetik Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNTK), where a total volume of 4,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.2% of KNTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,200 underlying shares of KNTK. Below is a chart showing KNTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 258,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 22,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) options are showing a volume of 2,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KNTK options, PLTR options, or CNMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
 MOAT YTD Return
 Funds Holding EMFM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNTK
PLTR
CNMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.