Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: KLAC, WEST, AIG

December 12, 2023 — 03:51 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total volume of 3,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 397,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,900 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Westrock Coffee Co (Symbol: WEST) options are showing a volume of 1,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 110,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of WEST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of WEST. Below is a chart showing WEST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 13,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

