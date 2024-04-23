Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBRX, BKNG, UPST

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,019 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3550 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 36,433 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 91.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 4,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,300 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
