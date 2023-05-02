Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, WFC, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 18,200 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,300 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 98,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,200 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 25,655 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

