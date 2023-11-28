Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GPI, NVDA, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total of 2,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 207.5% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 113,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,800 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 786,569 contracts, representing approximately 78.7 million underlying shares or approximately 180% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 51,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 405,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 38,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPI options, NVDA options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
