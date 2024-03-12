News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GERN, NET, FSLR

March 12, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Geron Corp. (Symbol: GERN), where a total of 48,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of GERN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,500 underlying shares of GERN. Below is a chart showing GERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 21,699 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 11,540 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

