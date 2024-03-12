Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GERN, NET, FSLR

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 21,699 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,100 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 11,540 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GERN options, NET options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of SIGM
BOAT Videos
ENJ Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.