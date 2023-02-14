Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GEO, GMS, SPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 17,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.6% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 1,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.5% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 4,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 456,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 604,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,300 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEO options, GMS options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
