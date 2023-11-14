Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, CRWD, MIR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 38,219 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 36,005 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 144.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) saw options trading volume of 11,823 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 134.2% of MIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 7,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,100 underlying shares of MIR. Below is a chart showing MIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, CRWD options, or MIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

