Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FMC, ROK, RGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), where a total volume of 6,476 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 647,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,635 contracts, representing approximately 363,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FMC options, ROK options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.