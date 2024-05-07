Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FMC, ROK, RGR

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 3,635 contracts, representing approximately 363,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 132,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FMC options, ROK options, or RGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SKYS Videos
KURA shares outstanding history
Funds Holding SALM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.