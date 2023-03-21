Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FLNG, AMC, JNJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total volume of 2,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 224,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34.75 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.75 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 180,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 15,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 36,859 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLNG options, AMC options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.