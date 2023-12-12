Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIZZ, ICVX, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total of 1,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 147,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Icosavax Inc (Symbol: ICVX) saw options trading volume of 4,593 contracts, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of ICVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,900 underlying shares of ICVX. Below is a chart showing ICVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 44,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIZZ options, ICVX options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

