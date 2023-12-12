News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FIZZ, ICVX, IBM

December 12, 2023 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total of 1,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 174,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 147,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Icosavax Inc (Symbol: ICVX) saw options trading volume of 4,593 contracts, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of ICVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,900 underlying shares of ICVX. Below is a chart showing ICVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 44,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
