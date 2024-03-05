News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ELF, DUOL, CPRI

March 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 8,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 816,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 4,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 435,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 830,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,000 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 5,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
