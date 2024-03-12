News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, X, CYRX

March 12, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 8,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 826,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 21,921 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 11,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 2,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 274,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

