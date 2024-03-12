Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DVA, X, CYRX

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 21,921 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 11,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 2,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 274,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVA options, X options, or CYRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
