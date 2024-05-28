News & Insights

Markets
DUOL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DUOL, ZS, PATH

May 28, 2024 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 6,162 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 616,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 904,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) saw options trading volume of 28,042 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,800 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, ZS options, or PATH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PEXL
 Carrols Restaurant Group Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DUOL
ZS
PATH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.