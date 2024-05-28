Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DUOL, ZS, PATH

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 904,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,300 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) saw options trading volume of 28,042 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,800 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, ZS options, or PATH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
