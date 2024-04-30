Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DDOG, SMG, HOOD

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 4,114 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 64,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,600 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
