Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DAL, CRC, NUVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 42,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,300 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) saw options trading volume of 2,170 contracts, representing approximately 217,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of CRC. Below is a chart showing CRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nuvalent Inc (Symbol: NUVL) saw options trading volume of 2,058 contracts, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares or approximately 47% of NUVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of NUVL. Below is a chart showing NUVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, CRC options, or NUVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
