Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMI, BIIB, BEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total of 4,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 423,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 940,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 4,091 contracts, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) options are showing a volume of 12,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of BEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,400 underlying shares of BEN. Below is a chart showing BEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMI options, BIIB options, or BEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
AEC Insider Buying
WRB Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.