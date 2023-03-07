Markets
CMI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMI, BIIB, BEN

March 07, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total of 4,237 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 423,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 940,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 4,091 contracts, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) options are showing a volume of 12,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of BEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,400 underlying shares of BEN. Below is a chart showing BEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMI options, BIIB options, or BEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 AEC Insider Buying
 WRB Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMI
BIIB
BEN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.