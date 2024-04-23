News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMC, RBLX, VLY

April 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total of 3,967 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 396,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 772,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 31,132 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,800 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) saw options trading volume of 24,949 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,100 underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

