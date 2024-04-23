Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMC, RBLX, VLY

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 31,132 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 3,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,800 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) saw options trading volume of 24,949 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,100 underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMC options, RBLX options, or VLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SAFE Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of OLLI
PZG Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.