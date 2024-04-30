Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CC, COP, GRWG

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 16,758 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) saw options trading volume of 5,212 contracts, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CC options, COP options, or GRWG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
