Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CC, COP, GRWG

April 30, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chemours Co (Symbol: CC), where a total of 4,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 469,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 16,758 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) saw options trading volume of 5,212 contracts, representing approximately 521,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CC options, COP options, or GRWG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

