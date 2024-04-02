News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: C, MSTR, GME

April 02, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 133,750 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 21,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 30,123 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 38,888 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, MSTR options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

