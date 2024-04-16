Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BX, WBD, SAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 31,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 11,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) saw options trading volume of 288,382 contracts, representing approximately 28.8 million underlying shares or approximately 101.2% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 125,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 8,468 contracts, representing approximately 846,800 underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BX options, WBD options, or SAVA options

