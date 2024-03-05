Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BMBL, MYRG, DG

MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) options are showing a volume of 1,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.4% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 21,600 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
