Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BMBL, MYRG, DG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total of 50,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 155.9% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024 , with 45,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) options are showing a volume of 1,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.4% of MYRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of MYRG. Below is a chart showing MYRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) saw options trading volume of 21,600 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 5,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, MYRG options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

