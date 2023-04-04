Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, VLO

April 04, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,873 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 287,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike put option expiring April 06, 2023, with 134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 338,755 contracts, representing approximately 33.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 28,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 32,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 2,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NVDA options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

