Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, MSFT, JBHT

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 99,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,900 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:
And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 3,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
