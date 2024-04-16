News & Insights

Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, MSFT, JBHT

April 16, 2024 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 1,324 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4800 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 41 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 99,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,900 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 3,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, MSFT options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Buybacks
 PRBM YTD Return
 ACAM market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
MSFT
JBHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.