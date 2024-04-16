Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, MSFT, JBHT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 1,324 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4800 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 41 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4800 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 99,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,900 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 3,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 374,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

