Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BASE, MMM, MARA

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 18,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 388,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 16,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BASE options, MMM options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Screener
ISPO Next Earnings Date
CRL Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.