Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BASE, MMM, MARA

March 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Couchbase Inc (Symbol: BASE), where a total of 1,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 184,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of BASE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 401,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,500 underlying shares of BASE. Below is a chart showing BASE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 18,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 388,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 16,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BASE options, MMM options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

