Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, PSA, FMC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 90,977 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 7,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) saw options trading volume of 4,171 contracts, representing approximately 417,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) options are showing a volume of 8,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 861,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,800 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

