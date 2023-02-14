Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, APPS, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 85,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2450 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 92 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2450 strike highlighted in orange:
Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 14,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, APPS options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BNNR YTD Return
Funds Holding CVV
ZBH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.