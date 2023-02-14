Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, APPS, DPZ

February 14, 2023

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 85,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2450 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 92 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2450 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 14,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,180 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

