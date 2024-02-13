Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASPN, MRC, SMPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total of 6,491 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 649,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 829,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

MRC Global Inc (Symbol: MRC) saw options trading volume of 3,760 contracts, representing approximately 376,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of MRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,700 underlying shares of MRC. Below is a chart showing MRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) saw options trading volume of 5,923 contracts, representing approximately 592,300 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of SMPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of SMPL. Below is a chart showing SMPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

