Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ASPN, MRC, SMPL

February 13, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN), where a total of 6,491 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 649,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.2% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 829,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

MRC Global Inc (Symbol: MRC) saw options trading volume of 3,760 contracts, representing approximately 376,000 underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of MRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,700 underlying shares of MRC. Below is a chart showing MRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) saw options trading volume of 5,923 contracts, representing approximately 592,300 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of SMPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,200 underlying shares of SMPL. Below is a chart showing SMPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASPN options, MRC options, or SMPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

