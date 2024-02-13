Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANF, Z, ASLE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 6,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 687,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 17,559 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 5,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) options are showing a volume of 2,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 297,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
