ZVRA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZVRA, CHDN, GEV

March 10, 2026 — 03:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: ZVRA), where a total volume of 13,148 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.8% of ZVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,200 underlying shares of ZVRA. Below is a chart showing ZVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) saw options trading volume of 10,562 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.6% of CHDN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of CHDN. Below is a chart showing CHDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 19,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

