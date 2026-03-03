Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZD, ULTA, GAP

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,974 contracts, representing approximately 297,400 underlying shares or approximately 61% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) options are showing a volume of 36,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 16,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZD options, ULTA options, or GAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
