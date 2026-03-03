Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZD, ULTA, GAP

March 03, 2026 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ziff Davis Inc (Symbol: ZD), where a total of 5,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 581,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of ZD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 945,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,800 underlying shares of ZD. Below is a chart showing ZD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,974 contracts, representing approximately 297,400 underlying shares or approximately 61% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring November 20, 2026, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP) options are showing a volume of 36,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of GAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2026, with 16,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of GAP. Below is a chart showing GAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZD options, ULTA options, or GAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
