Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XRX, TYRA, V

Tyra Biosciences Inc (Symbol: TYRA) options are showing a volume of 2,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 258,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of TYRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of TYRA. Below is a chart showing TYRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 32,795 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XRX options, TYRA options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
