XRX

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XRX, TYRA, V

October 29, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total of 11,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,500 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyra Biosciences Inc (Symbol: TYRA) options are showing a volume of 2,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 258,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.4% of TYRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of TYRA. Below is a chart showing TYRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 32,795 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,800 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

