Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, OSCR, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 9,849 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 984,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 112,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,000 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 35,052 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

