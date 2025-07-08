Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, OSCR, CRM

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 112,787 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 8,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,000 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 35,052 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 2,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
