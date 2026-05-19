Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WRBY, WULF, CMCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY), where a total volume of 23,646 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 5,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,600 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) saw options trading volume of 239,230 contracts, representing approximately 23.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 76,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO) options are showing a volume of 1,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of CMCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of CMCO. Below is a chart showing CMCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WRBY options, WULF options, or CMCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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