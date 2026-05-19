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WRBY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WRBY, WULF, CMCO

May 19, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY), where a total volume of 23,646 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.2% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,600 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) saw options trading volume of 239,230 contracts, representing approximately 23.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 76,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO) options are showing a volume of 1,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of CMCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of CMCO. Below is a chart showing CMCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WRBY options, WULF options, or CMCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SHFT
 Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SHFT-> Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WRBY
WULF
CMCO

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