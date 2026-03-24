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WOR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WOR, FOUR, CRM

March 24, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR), where a total volume of 988 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 98,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 16,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 78,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WOR options, FOUR options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
 INTA YTD Return
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download-> INTA YTD Return-> Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WOR
FOUR
CRM

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