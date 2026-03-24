Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WOR, FOUR, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR), where a total volume of 988 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 98,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 16,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 78,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WOR options, FOUR options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.