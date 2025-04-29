Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WING, BHF, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total of 3,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month of 912,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 4,157 contracts, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 52,660 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 23,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, BHF options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

