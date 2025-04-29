Markets
WING

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WING, BHF, DIS

April 29, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total of 3,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 383,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month of 912,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Brighthouse Financial Inc (Symbol: BHF) saw options trading volume of 4,157 contracts, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of BHF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,800 underlying shares of BHF. Below is a chart showing BHF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 52,660 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 23,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WING options, BHF options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PSET Options Chain
 Funds Holding SSPY
 SSKN Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PSET Options Chain-> Funds Holding SSPY-> SSKN Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WING
BHF
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.