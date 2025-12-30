Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WGS, GNRC, HD

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 7,075 contracts, representing approximately 707,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 29,616 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
