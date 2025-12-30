Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WGS, GNRC, HD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS), where a total of 2,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.3% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 388,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 7,075 contracts, representing approximately 707,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 29,616 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WGS options, GNRC options, or HD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.