Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WGS, BWA, SPHR

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) saw options trading volume of 25,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 141.8% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,300 underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 8,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 811,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WGS options, BWA options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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