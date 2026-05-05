Markets
WGS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WGS, BWA, SPHR

May 05, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS), where a total volume of 10,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148.6% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,400 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) saw options trading volume of 25,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 141.8% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,300 underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) options are showing a volume of 8,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 811,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WGS options, BWA options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Closed End Funds
 ELE Dividend History
 Manufacturing Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Closed End Funds-> ELE Dividend History-> Manufacturing Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WGS
BWA
SPHR

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