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WEN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WEN, LOW, UNM

April 21, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total volume of 52,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 22,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 18,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 3,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 8,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 809,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WEN options, LOW options, or UNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average
 SNAX YTD Return
 Prem Watsa Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average-> SNAX YTD Return-> Prem Watsa Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WEN
LOW
UNM

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