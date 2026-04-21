Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WEN, LOW, UNM

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 18,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 3,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) options are showing a volume of 8,092 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 809,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WEN options, LOW options, or UNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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