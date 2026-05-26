Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, GEV, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 46,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 1,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 13,038 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1750 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 98,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 10,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, GEV options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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