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WDC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, GEV, GOOG

May 26, 2026 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 46,251 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 13,038 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1750 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1750 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 98,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 10,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, GEV options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WDC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WDC
GEV
GOOG

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