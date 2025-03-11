Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VZ, C, WEX

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 84,104 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) saw options trading volume of 3,481 contracts, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VZ options, C options, or WEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BKSY shares outstanding history
GBR Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNSL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.