Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VZ, C, WEX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 121,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 7,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,100 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 84,104 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) saw options trading volume of 3,481 contracts, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, C options, or WEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.