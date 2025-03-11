News & Insights

Markets
VZ

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VZ, C, WEX

March 11, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 121,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,100 underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 84,104 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,300 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) saw options trading volume of 3,481 contracts, representing approximately 348,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of WEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of WEX. Below is a chart showing WEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, C options, or WEX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BKSY shares outstanding history
 GBR Split History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNSL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
BKSY shares outstanding history-> GBR Split History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CNSL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VZ
C
WEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.